Kylie Jenner shares a cute clip of Stormi singing & # 39; Rise and Shine & # 39; – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLe26855093c1f7f0eea8544046327fa6111%

% MINIFYHTMLe26855093c1f7f0eea8544046327fa6112%

Instagram

Shared in a video on the Instagram page of the star of & # 39; Keeping up with the Kardashians & # 39; her two-year-old daughter seems fascinated by the echo created by a toy microphone.

News Info –

Kylie JennerStormi’s daughter could follow her father Travis Scott (II)The musical steps when your last microphone is on is something to continue.

In a cute clip shared on the Instagram page of the billionaire makeup mover, the two-year-old girl plays with a toy microphone that creates an echo when she shows her vocal chops.

% MINIFYHTMLe26855093c1f7f0eea8544046327fa6113 %% MINIFYHTMLe26855093c1f7f0eea8544046327fa6114%

Stormi seems fascinated by just saying “hello, hello” to the toy, but when Kylie encourages her to sing and suggests that she interprets her mother’s “Rise and Shine” melody, the girl starts playing a cute melody .

% MINIFYHTMLe26855093c1f7f0eea8544046327fa6115%

% MINIFYHTMLe26855093c1f7f0eea8544046327fa6116%

<br />

Kylie sang her daughter Stormi for the first time in a YouTube clip and then sang her on various other occasions, including the KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics Christmas party, and Justin Bieber Y Hailey BaldwinThe art auction in honor of the non-profit organizations LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts in December (19).

Then the businesswoman took advantage of the viral melody and threw a limited set of sweaters with the words “stand up and shine” and Kylie’s face in a yellow sun.

Next article



Internet sends Brad Pitt and Regina King after their sweet interaction with the Oscars

% MINIFYHTMLe26855093c1f7f0eea8544046327fa6117%