Kylie Jenner urged Quarantine Followers to the Surgeon General’s Behest

Kylie Jennerdid his patriotic duty at the request of the Surgeon General … by telling his hundreds of millions of fans to stay home to help fight the coronavirus.

Kylie posted on her Insta Story Thursday after SG Jerome Adams called on social media influencers to encourage young people to take the pandemic seriously and start socializing.

Jerome Adams by Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams of millennials and coronavirus: “We need to get our social media influencers out there and help people understand that it looks serious.” https://t.co/M1e2wFmU6F pic.twitter.com/FNjZB12mKK

Kylie started by encouraging her followers to stay in and self-quarantine, as if she were herself on her 9th day. She said that although she sent daily reminders, Adams encouraged her to have the house filled.

He reminds his fans that teens are immune to this – in fact, a large portion of hospitalized young adults are – and at the moment there is no cure … so all we can do is try to slow down the virus.

Jenner also shares some helpful advice on how time passes these days alone … and there’s a interesting reason for why he had done so before – long before COVID-19.

Check it out … and get ready for the online store for some puzzles … or start catching “Westworld.” Both are excellent tips.