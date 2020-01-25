Kylie Jenner’s billboard shows Stormi and picks up her makeup line

Having Kylie Jenner as a mother essentially means that Stormi’s future will definitely be financially positive. The toddler is not yet 2 years old, but in anticipation of her big birthday party, her mother has taken out an advertising board that shows the proportion of the little ones in Kylie’s make-up line.

Oh, it’s true … Stormi has inspired a new collection for the incredibly lucrative brand.

Go big or go billboard!

Some people send cards, Kylie Jenner takes out billboards. It is also not the first time that she has done this. Indeed, billboards seem to be Kylie’s traditional form of self-expression. Last year she took out a billboard to celebrate Travis Scott’s birthday! She had released it in West Hollywood and Instyle reported on the billboard that it was an oversized card that officially put all other friends at bay.

Talk about a big declaration of love!

Double Whammy Declaration

Kylie definitely wants this billboard to be seen! She chose a job that is sure to be ridiculously expensive – in the middle of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Stormi’s upcoming birthday and her contribution to the cosmetics collection can be seen on the billboard.

TMZ reports that Stormi really collaborated with her mother on this new makeup project called The Stormi Collection, and that the butterfly motif found in the makeup line was completely inspired by her.

Fans can expect to see lipstick kits with butterfly motifs and various butterfly redness along with eyeshadow palettes and of course … lots and lots of glitter!

