Kylie Jenner’s dad Travis Scott is acting like all other people, as the coronavirus pandemic cripples him with fear – News News

Like the rest of the world, Travis Scott is said to be in a state of panic over the spread of coronavirus and, of course, focusing on his family: Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Some media outlets had previously reported that after a year the power couple broke up, reunited and reportedly returned under the same roof.

An informant spoke about life in Hollywood and stated that the pandemic has the Texan rapper worried about the welfare of his young mother and his only son.

The expert stated: “Of course Travis is concerned about the health and well-being of Kylie and Storm, as schools and libraries are closing in on Calabasas due to coronavirus. He is constantly with them whenever possible and always checks on ta when she can’t be there to make sure they stay safe and well.He knows Kylie is more than capable of taking care of herself and taking care of Storm when she can’t be there but as her father Storm is only in his nature that he wants to be there at all times to ensure that he is fully protected. “

Recently, a family friend spoke to the same media and shared some details about the complicated romance saying, “Kylie still has a lot of love in her heart for Travis, and no matter what happens between them, she will always add when. ”She hasn’t been interested in dating anyone for years. The source also said that she and Travis are still working things out with each other and talking all the time for Stormi’s sake. “

The friend stated that Kylie has Travis under her skin and she will always run towards him and added: “Kylie still has a lot of love in her heart for Travis, and no matter what happens between them, she always wants, if somebody wants to say they are something else or not, they will keep that answer close to their vests. For them, it is no one’s business what they do in their private time. “

The person concluded: “But now they spend time together as a family because Kylie and Travis are choosing for themselves, not just for Storm, which hasn’t happened until recently.”

Kylie had previously been associated with rapper Drake.

