Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster celebrates her 2nd anniversary “Stormi World”! | Chrissy Teigen, Fai Khadra, Hailey Baldwin, Hennessy Carolina, John Legend, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Luna Legend, North West, Rosalia, Saint West, Stormi Webster, Travis Scott, True Thompson

Is Stormi Webster have the best parents or what ?!

Kylie jenner and Travis ScottSon’s adorable daughter celebrated her second birthday with an epic “stormi World Birthday Party “for the second time on Saturday February 1.

The party, a tribute to his father’s album ASTROWORLD, follows last year’s first Stormi World themed party, which means it is becoming a tradition!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye west and their children North and Holy, Rosalia, BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, Chrissy teigen, John legend and their daughter Luna, Kris Jenner, Hennessy carolina, Khloe kardashian and daughter True, Fai Khadra, Kendall jenner and Hailey Bieber were all spotted partying in various Instagram stories uploaded throughout the evening.

Stormi World 2 included several thematic sections with personalized maps incorporating his favorite films: Trolls and Frozen.

