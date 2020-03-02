[kyodo:-japan-confirms-at-minimum-fifteen-new-coronavirus-infections-these-days]

Some of the infected had been travellers on the Diamond Princess (pictured). — Reuters pic

TOKYO, March two — Japan right now confirmed at the very least 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the variety of circumstances in the country to 976 including travellers contaminated by the pathogen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Kyodo newswire noted.

Bacterial infections have been noted around the state, which includes 5 on the northern island of Hokkaido and five other individuals in a nursing residence in Kanagawa prefecture close to Tokyo, Kyodo claimed. — Reuters