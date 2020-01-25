Kyokutenho was a pioneer The Japan Times

In 1991, the Oshima staff master made a decision that would dramatically change the course of sumo over the next few decades, although most people did not realize this at the time.

The former ozeki brought six young Mongolian men into his stable and initiated a process that has resulted in sport being dominated by landlocked East Asian wrestlers for most of the current millennium.

However, it almost turned out not to be so, as the unknownness of Japan and the harshness of sumo life led five of the six to run away and take refuge in the Mongolian embassy before finally being persuaded to return.

Three of the teenagers have finally left after a short career, but those who stayed and opened a gate to Mongolia sumo through which four future yokozuna and numerous other high-ranking wrestlers would go.

One of the pioneers was Kyokutenho.

Born in Nalaikh, he looked back on a 23-year career in which he was eliminated with 1: 470 as the absolute leader in the league.

The high point of his sumo life was in May 2012 when he defeated Tochiozan in a playoff and won his first and only imperial cup.

At 37, Kyokutenho was also the oldest first-time master in the history of sports.

The TV footage of an emotional Asahisho in tears waiting for Kyokutenho to return from the ring after this fight is one of the most indelible sumo images in the past 10 years.

Kyokutenho was supposed to take over Oshima Beya when the former staff master had reached the statutory retirement age a month earlier, but he wasn’t ready to hang up his Mawashi and the decision to keep fighting proved to be the best of his career.

When the veteran finally called it a day, he became the master master of Tomozuna Beya – a position he still holds.