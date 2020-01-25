Kyrgios Prepares Nadal Showdown After Thriller With Five Sets | Sports

Australian Nick Kyrgios celebrates after his match against Russian Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 25, 2020. – Reuters pic

Nick Kyrgios got past Karen Khachanov in five exciting sets on Saturday to hold a grudge against Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The Australian showman fought with the 16th seed of Russia after four hours and 26 minutes before the passionate home support in the Melbourne Arena and won 6: 2, 7: 6 (7: 5), 6: 7 (6: 8). 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (10/8).

“Buddy, it was crazy, I don’t even know what to say, it was crazy, I have no words for how I feel now,” said Kyrgios.

“This is epic, man, I don’t even know what’s going on,” he added. “He (Khachanov) is an absolute warrior.”

There is a breathtaking duel with the world’s best Nadal, who prevailed against his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta with 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Kyrgios, who had been suspended for 16 weeks after a series of indiscretions in September, derogatedly called Nadal “super salty” last year and mimicked his serving routine in the second round at Melbourne Park.

But Kyrgios tried to play down the feud with Nadal on Saturday and said: “He has a victory record against me. Whatever happens between us, he’s a great player, he’s probably the greatest of all time. “

When asked about the 23rd seed Kyrgios after his match, Nadal was also diplomatic.

“If he plays good tennis and shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour.

“Of course I don’t like it when he does the other things.”

Kyrgios admitted that in his second round against Gilles Simon, he was on the verge of “going to a very dark place” before concentrating again.

And he mostly held it against Khachanov before there was a time violation against the referee in the fourth set.

He had a match point chance in the third and fourth sets, but the Russian held on to ensure that Kyrgios played the longest match of his career.

Kyrgios’s serve was on fire early and threw four aces in the first two sets.

He paused in game six, with Khachanov’s shot far after a nifty drop shot from the Australian. But Kyrgios grimaced and took time out for a niggle in the upper left leg at 5-2.

He returned to break again and take the set with empathy.

The second set consisted of a serve for a tiebreaker with electrifying tennis from both men. Kyrgios won and Khachanov hit his bat in frustration.

The Australian scored three breakpoints in the fifth game of the third set, and while Khachanov saved two of them, he made a double mistake into a crucial 3-2 advantage for Kyrgios.

But he lost focus and was quickly broken and it went to another tiebreaker.

Kyrgios secured two breakpoints in the third set at 3: 3 and then lost control after suffering a time injury. He hurled his bat, faced the referee and called him “stupid”.

His scolding continued when he noticed a nasty ankle cut after switching over after a spectacular half-volley game in the air.

This set also went to a tie in which Khachanov won and sent him to a fifth set.

There was nothing between them when they hit balls until the Australian finally won the Super Tiebreaker and fell exhausted to the ground. – AFP