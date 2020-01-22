Kyrgios Rumbles World No. 7 in deleted tweet after Star’s Signature Shot was not mimicked

Australian tennis hero Nick Kyrgios ignited and quickly extinguished his fiery feud with the competitor Alexander Zverev last night thanks to a tweet that makes fun of the skill of the German star between the legs.

Let us first give a little insight into the context. World # 7 Zverev had abandoned Kyrgios last week, long before the two launched their own Australian Open campaigns.

Reuters reports Zverev said: “I think there are a lot of young people who are not insulting right now, just better than him.”

“To beat the best, you have to play at your best for a long time,” said Zverev.

Kyrgios behaved in relation to the light, narrative journals “I’m not going to entertain too much” and “I’m not entirely sure where these comments come from.”

The situation between the players – both still have their full potential in big tournaments – seemed to have calmed down until Zverev faced Italy in the first round Marco Cecchinato.

As Zverev struggled back to win the match 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, he failed to attempt a bold “tweener” shot during the match.

Kyrgios, who made successful Tweener a hallmark of his game, managed to score in his own win in the first round against Italy Lorenzo Sonego.

Given the tension between Zverev and Kyrgios and the fact that only he did a successful tween, the official Twitter account of the Australian Open published the following:

Dear @ NickKyrgios,

We think @AlexZverev may need a little “how-to-tweener” ????

Thank you in advance, # AusOpen # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/A5rNKsKRLt

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020

The tweet was practically designed to engage Kyrgios, who is known to displace his thoughts on the platform. And he did get involved. The World # 26 said, “I agree with you, many better tennis players than I do, but if you meet tweeners like this, be quiet.”

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before it was saved for posterity by tennis lovers who also like a bit of drama.

Zverev is said to be fighting against Belarus Egor Gerasimovand Kyrgios has a tie against the French Gilles Simon.

Will these matches produce more tweeners? Will the couple appear later? Will each player win a long line of winnings while donating an enormous amount of money to Australian forest fire help? Will the Australian Open social media team trigger a raise for a successful stir? We hope for all points.

