Kyrgios to Represent Australia at Tokyo Games | Sports

Australian Nick Kyrgios in action during his group game against Colombian Alejandro Gonzalez at the Davis Cup final in Madrid on November 19, 2019. – Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Australian brand actor Nick Kyrgios has expressed interest in joining his country’s Olympic team in Tokyo four years after he retired from the Rio games in controversial circumstances.

Before the Rio Games in 2016, Kyrgios was involved in a verbal war with the President of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), John Coates, and Australia’s Head of Mission Kitty Chiller, accusing the AOC of “unfair and unfair treatment”.

After helping Australia to the semi-finals at the first ATP Cup this month, Kyrgios now sees himself as a real medal candidate at the Tokyo Games.

“100 percent … I wanted to play the same amount the last time the Olympic Games took place,” Kyrgios told reporters after winning his opening game of the Australian Open against Lorenzo Sonego today.

“I feel like when I get there I have a real chance of winning a medal. I would like to be with the other athletes who represent Australia, two.

“Well, yes, I mean I would obviously love to be there.”

Coates said this week that he was “proud” to have Kyrgios Olympic champion, saying he was impressed by the 24-year-old’s contribution to Australia’s forest fire efforts.

Tennis Australia will nominate a squad of four men and four women on June 8, though players must be in the top 56 in the world rankings. The AOC then decides whether to include these athletes in its Olympic program. – Reuters