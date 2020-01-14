Kyuhyun from Super Junior and Suho from EXO talk about their new musical “The Man Who Laughs”

On January 14, the cast of the musical “The Man Who Laughs” held a press conference to interpret the sets, talk about their production, and more.

“The Laughing Man” is based on a novel of the same name by Victor Hugo and tells the story of a man named Gwynplaine, who has a terrifying face but a pure heart. The original South Korean musical adaptation debuted in 2018.

Kyuhyun of Super Junior, for whom this is his first musical in four years, said, “I thought a lot about what I should do for my first musical after I graduated from the military. It was a musical that I enjoyed watching during my service and I thought at the time that I wanted to do it. My last production was “Mozart” from 2016, which was from the same company, so I was lucky that there was a link there. I did a lot of weird makeup for a variety show (“New Journey to the West 7”) so (makeup for the musical) wasn’t a big deal at all. Whether my face is slashed or blue, it doesn’t worry me. “

Suho from EXO, who also starred in the original adaptation of 2018, said: “The actors and the director worked very hard to make an even better production for the second run. Compared to my first time, the overall story of the play is well organized. I focused to match this story. “The Man Who Laughs” has a motif similar to the Joker in “Batman”. I watched the new movie “Joker” several times. I thought there might be an intersection between the characters of “Joker” and “The Laughing Man” and I thought about how to express this while playing. “

As more than one actor plays the role of Gwynplaine (they will alternate shows), they were asked how they differentiated from each other. Kyuhyun said, “Personally, I like to have fun. If that doesn’t disturb the story, I want to make the audience laugh and have fun. If the director says it’s okay, I want to put on funny stuff. I think there should be more laughter.

He added, “I have known Joonmyun (Suho’s real name) for 15 years. I have known him since he was a high school student. Whatever he does, he’s adorable. I would not go so far as to say that he is the apple of my eye, but he is really adorable. He’s adorable when he plays, and I can understand why the fans love him so much in this role. “

Suho said, “I think what sets me apart is the fact that I’m the youngest. I think I’m the cutest. Seniors treat me like I’m cute, so the character gets cute overall. I think the audience will feel sympathetic towards my character. “

“The Man Who Laughs” will play at the Seoul Arts Center Opera House until March 1.

