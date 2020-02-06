Kyuhyun talks about his long-awaited musical return, Super Junior’s long career, etc.

Longtime idol veteran Kyuhyun recently touched on various aspects of his career, including the musical, his role in Super Junior, and more.

In an interview with Ilgan Sports, Kyuhyun talked about his last role as Gwynplaine in the musical “The Man Who Laughs”. This role is his first in more than three years, his last being the role of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the adaptation of the German musical, “Mozart!” In 2016. Asked about his musical return, Kyuyun said: “As c is a huge role, I wondered if I really thought I could do it. I was worried. Since I’ve been on stage for so long, I’ve wondered if I can be a role model for my juniors. On the day of the first performance, I said that I was happy with it, but it was not true. I think that as I have done more and more performances, I keep improving. “

As for why he chose “The Man Who Laughs” for his musical return, Kyuhyun quoted member of EXO Suho. “I’m really close to Suho and he was doing this musical, and it was at his recommendation that I gave the role a second look. Even if one of the agents of the company said that I had to prepare my concert (with Super Junior), the opportunity arose for me to participate later. “

The interviewer asked Kyuhyun what he thought of his growth as a musical actor in the 10 years since his debut on stage in 2010 with “The Three Musketeers”. Kyuhyun replied, “At first, I didn’t know anything. I would forget the lines as fast as I remembered them. Now when I die on stage I feel like I’m dying. It’s a big difference. I felt it especially when I was in “Werther”. I got into this role, and while I was playing in this musical, I was actually a little bit depressed in my real life. My friends all hated me at the time because of this. Haha. “

Kyuhyun also spoke about the support of his fellow band members when asked if any of the other Super Junior members had come to see him play in “The Man Who Laughs.” He replied, “So far, only Shindong hyung has come to see him. Even if he congratulated me, he’s more of the type to tell me what I need to improve (to become a better actor). “

Commenting on his long career with Super Junior, Kyuhyun said, “It feels like we will continue as Super Junior as long as we can. My hyungs are always lively and I feel that they are all indestructible. Without fans, we couldn’t do what we do, but as long as fans support us, we can keep doing it. I am very grateful to all the fans, even if I have to ask myself, “Why (did they choose to support me)?” I was shocked to find that we still have fans who are in their teens. “

Kyuhyun is known as a complete artist, participating as a solo singer and with Super Junior, a musical actor and a star of the variety. Asked about his busy schedule, Kyuhyun admitted that he didn’t really have a chance to rest. “However,” he continued, “that is what I like to do and I want to keep going to a place where I can find myself.” Even if the rest is good, I want to continue working. I was also able to recharge a lot during the two years that I worked in the public service. Lately, I avoid drinking because it is bad for your body, and I make sure I take my vitamins. “

Kyuhyun is now promoting “2YA2YAO” with Super Junior as part of its latest comeback, which dropped late last month.

Sources (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?