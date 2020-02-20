[kyung-soo-jin-in-talks-alongside-with-yoon-shi-yoon-for-new-ocn-drama]

Kyung Soo Jin might be taking the direct woman job in a new OCN drama titled “Train” (functioning title)!

“Train” is a sci-fi melodrama about a male who loses his love to a serial killer and therefore tries to defend her in a parallel universe where by she’s continue to alive.

On February 20, Sports activities Kyunghang reported that Kyung Soo Jin will be starring reverse Yoon Shi Yoon, who is also in talks to star in the drama as the male lead.

In reaction to the experiences, her company YG Entertainment mentioned, “She obtained an offer you to star as the feminine direct in the new OCN drama ‘Train’ and is examining it.

If Kyung Soo Jin decides to take the function, she will be making a comeback to the small display following six months considering that Tv set Chosun’s “Joseon Survival.”

Pursuing “Joseon Survival,” Kyung Soo Jin also appeared on “Home Alone” (“I Are living Alone”).

