L.A. Leading the Workers, Buyers of the Essential Business to Covering the Face

Los Angeles has implemented a new coronavirus command that will eventually be standardized in all major cities … everyone in a vital business is asked to cover their faces.

L.A. workers and shoppers will be sentenced to wear non-medical grade to face caps beginning Friday … as ordered by Mayor Eric Garcetti. This is called the Work Protection Order

People can cover their faces with clothing, such as scarves and scarves. The mayor says any significant business owner may miss the entry or service of people without hiding their face.

The rules apply to important businesses such as grocery stores, banks, department stores, warehouses, restaurants, laundromats, taxis etc. The mandate is in addition to social security measures, and the mayor urges retailers that install plexiglass to separate toilets and customers at points of sale.

Employers are also required to provide face caps or pay employees for the cost of cloth covers, provide access to clean and sanitary bathrooms on site, allow employees to wash their hands every 30 days. minutes and implement the methods of physical evacuation.

Failure to comply with the order involved a misdemeanor charge of fines and imprisonment, the mayor said.

The purpose is pretty clear … keep pace with the rapid spread of COVID-19.