L Devine announces network “URL-tour” after the cancellation of the tour IRL

L Devine came up with an innovative solution after the cancellation of the tour supporting Fletcher – announcing a number of online travel dates on different social media platforms.

Originally planned tour was canceled, along with many others around the world due to pandemic coronavirus.

However, the pop singer L Devine is trying something new. “Sooooo, I thought that I did not do it now on tour with @findingfletcher and … I’m going on tour.” – she has published on social networks today (March 15).

“. The URL-round I thought it would be cool to do something virtual, to which we can all become,” – she wrote, adding: “I hope to see you at the show, Hal.”

Sooooo I was thinking what to do now, I’m not on tour with @findingfletcher and … I’m going on tour. URL-round. I thought it would be cool to do something virtual, we can all become part of 🥰🥰🥰 Hope to see you at the show lol pic.twitter.com/X54pbfWIiY

– L Devine (@LDevineMusic) March 15, 2020

Instead of playing the physical venues, Devine will conduct live shows without physical audience, which will be broadcast through a different platform every night between the 16th and 30th of March.

On Monday, the “tour” begins with Instagram, and two weeks later sent to Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Hardcore group Code Orange went the same route over the weekend, when last night (March 14) said they live their show in Pittsburgh from scratch.

Earlier this week, the team found that The Roxian, venue they play, decided to postpone all shows because coronavirus outbreak.

Rather than move peraplany at a later date, the team found that they took matters into their own hands, and played the show, which was to show the new products, which they said they were “very proud” – behind closed doors, with live translation available on Twitch for fans.

“We racked their brains about how to present their art in a lively period in this very uncertain time,” – says the group in a statement.