La Banque Postale teams with Western Union

French banking subsidiary La Banque Postale is working with Western Union to expand cross-border payments, Western Union said on Tuesday (January 28).

La Banque Postale is the banking subsidiary of the French postal service provider La Poste Group and one of the largest financial institutions in the country. As a payment service provider from Western Union, the company is working to expand digital payments around the world.

The 10.3 million active customers of La Banque Postale have the option to transfer money with a bank card to the app or to their website and then have it withdrawn in Western Union’s Global Retail and Wallet Network.

Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO of Western Union, said that working with La Poste Group and La Banque Postale gives consumers the flexibility of an “omnichannel service” with “a fully digitized web and app experience”.

At the Paris Fintech Forum 2020, he added: “Western Union’s advanced digital services are an extension of our open platform strategy as we help other leading global organizations solve the complexity of cross-currency transactions.”

The collaboration gives La Banque Postale’s more than seven million registrants access to Western Union’s worldwide payment services. Western Union’s money transfer platform provides Banque Postale with real-time money transfers around the world.

Western Union has been working closely with the La Poste Group for 20 years, initially with international transfer services for private customers.

La Banque Postale offers its clients tailored banking and insurance products and services that are available online and offline.

In June, Western Union partnered with Visa to accelerate global and digital money transfers in a number of use cases. One goal is to reduce paper hunting in the global space for payments and transfers.

