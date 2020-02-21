[la-businessman-accused-of-conspiring-with-utah-polygamists-in-multi-million-greenback-fraud-scheme]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An Eyewitness News Investigation examines the odd alliance involving a suspected mobster in Los Angeles and a polygamous clan in Utah, and how it ties into a mysterious group identified as “The Get.”

One particular polygamist testified the gentlemen had extra funds than they could at any time invest, before their billion greenback plan unraveled.

Prosecutors say Los Angeles businessman Levon Termendzhyan is a criminal mastermind and the driving pressure at the rear of a scheme to defraud the governing administration and taxpayers of much more than $one billion.

Termendzhyan allegedly conspired with Utah polygamists, together with brothers Jacob and Isaiah Kingston, the main executives of Utah’s Washakie Renewable Energy.

The Kingstons “flipped” right before trial and are now testifying in opposition to Termendzhyan in a Salt Lake City courtroom in the biofuel fraud scenario.

“At the time Jacob Kingston pled guilty, they had to reverse subject, and which is only been within just the previous 7 months, which has forced them to make it out that weak Jacob was the dupe and Levon was the mastermind, which couldn’t be additional from the truth,” stated Mark Geragos, Termendzhyan’s defense law firm.

