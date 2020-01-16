Red Sox manager Alex Cora returns to his hometown with the World Series Cup. (Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe via Getty)

Los Angeles City Council members can ask Major League Baseball to take the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros from their recent World Series titles and assign them to the Dodgers instead.

Earlier this week, City Councilor Gil Cedillo issued a resolution calling on MLB to give the Dodgers, who lost to the Astros in 2017 and Red Sox in 2018, the Boston and Houston Cup trophies after the continued downpour from shield theft to hand over scandal.

“This is a matter of justice and fairness,” Cedillo, whose area includes Dodger Stadium, told the Los Angeles Times. “Who was the best team in 2017? Who was the best team in 2018? It was the Dodgers. They were beaten by teams who cheated. Do they need to be informed that they shouldn’t have a title? “

The Council is expected to vote on Cedillo’s resolution next week.

At the request of the LA City Council to MLB, the Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards said Los Angles had to get the Red Sox championship title “out of our cold, dead hands”.

“Thanks, L.A., but it was well deserved and we are keeping the title,” Edwards told WGBH News. “I’m sorry if you feel light. But you have lost and have to go on with your life. Feel free to come and try to take it. I know it’s cold and I don’t know if they’re ready for this kind of weather. But at the end of the day, on behalf of myself and my colleagues on the Boston City Council, I say: out of our cold, dead hands. “

