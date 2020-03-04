la-county-artist-activist-options-to-distribute-five,000-vivid-coloration-tents-to-homeless-inhabitants

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) — The shades are vibrant, lively and created to draw in focus — they adorn tents for the homeless, and quickly countless numbers of the tents could be on the streets of Los Angeles.

“The layout is awesome — effortless to established up and quick to acquire down,” explained Santa Monica resident Greg Siders, who himself was when homeless.

The tents ended up established by artist Ed Massey, the same artist who produced a greatly-viewed statue of a homeless male in Santa Monica.

“We will distribute — in the next 5 to 15 months — five,000 tents” for free of charge, Massey reported. “Up to 5,000 is an preliminary commencing stage. So the homeless particular person who may want a new tent will have a a lot more colorful tent.”

Massey claims he understands that not everyone agrees with his plan. Some see it as enabling a issue rather than supporting to resolve it.

“I believe this will just trigger a lot more problems — not only among the homeless populace, but other people are not likely to like it and they’re likely to be reactive to it and likely damaging.”

“We will not need much more tents in Los Angeles,” Massey stated. “We do not want a lot more stunning tents. There’s no require to have a pretty vibrant tent.

“We require the guys and women – the flesh and blood that are out on the streets to get true housing, and that is section of the initiative.”