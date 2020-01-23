LA County Homeless Count Continues as Mayor Garcetti Calls for Additional Federal Aid

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Officials and volunteers of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will continue to count the homeless this year as Mayor Eric Garcetti travels to Washington, DC, where he is scheduled to meet with members of the Trump administration to discuss the homeless crisis.

Garcetti, who participated in the first night of the count Tuesday, plans to meet with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to ask for more federal assistance.

The countdown will continue during Garcetti’s trip, with the volunteers concentrating on the west and southeast of Los Angeles on Wednesday as well as on South Bay. Volunteers will count the homeless on Thursday in Antelope Valley, downtown Los Angeles and south of Los Angeles.

The effort, known as a point count or homeless count in Greater Los Angeles 2020, is essential to understanding the scale of the homeless crisis and must be led by the continuum of care providers to receive federal funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The Angelenos come together across Los Angeles County to tackle homelessness and the housing crisis because we believe the future of our homeless brothers and sisters is part of our city’s identity” Garcetti said in a video posted on his Twitter page on Sunday. “We want to help them get back on their feet and because we know that everyone in this city is important, whether they have a permanent address or not.”

Gregory Hooks, who is homeless, said he thinks the count can help.

“People need to know what’s going on in the community, and keeping track of everyone is very important for the settings,” he said. “However, not all agencies work together, which makes it difficult to resolve the problem.”

A volunteer explained why she was involved in the count, which will cover 80 cities and 200 communities across L.A. County.

“It’s a pretty obvious problem we have in LA You can’t go under a bridge anywhere in East Valley, probably anywhere in the city or county, without seeing makeshift tents and shelters “said volunteer Cami Slotkin. “It’s a problem that I would like to be part of all the ways we can take to fix it.”

Garcetti was among those holding clipboards when the countdown began Tuesday night in North Hollywood.

“Kicking off the annual number of homeless people, an important opportunity to make sure every Angeleno is counted and to get the information we need to help in all areas of LA”, Garcetti tweeted Tuesday night.

Garcetti said the city still needs more volunteers, who can register online at theycountwillyou.org, where a list of counting locations can be found.

LAHSA officials said last week that volunteers were most needed for counts in eastern Lancaster, eastern Palmdale, Granada Hills, Northridge, Rosemead, Avocado Heights, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, Bel Air , Pacific Palisades, Vermont Square, Leimert Park, South Gate, Lawndale and Palos Verdes.

Roaming in Los Angeles County increased 12% from 2018 to 2019 to reach approximately 58,936 people, according to results from last year’s point count.

Almost three-quarters of these people are believed to be living in cars, tents, makeshift shelters or on the streets with no apparent coverage of the elements.

Los Angeles saw its number increase by 16%, which left approximately 36,000 homeless.

