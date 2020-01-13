LA County Issues Cold Weather Alert for Mountains and Antelope Valley

Loading...

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and mountain regions at least until Thursday, warning temperatures should fall below freezing freezing overnight.

Latest forecasts predict that mountain communities will see a night trough around 27 degrees Monday, becoming as cold as 23 degrees Thursday evening. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 40s, and could drop to 38 by Thursday.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or with special medical needs are particularly vulnerable in cold weather. Extra care must be taken to prevent them from getting too cold when they are outside,” said the minister. Dr. Muntu Davis, LA County health worker. . “There are places people can go to get warm, like shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. ” ‘

To protect you from the cold, county health officials recommend these precautions:

Wear layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outside.

Protect your head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks.

Check frequently and help family, friends and neighbors with reduced mobility and limited access to heat, such as the elderly or the sick.

If you have pets, bring them indoors and don’t leave them outside overnight.

Take shelter during peak periods.

If you do not have heat in your home, visit indoor public facilities such as shopping malls, libraries, or seniors’ centers.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a winter shelter program available for those in need of shelter. Location and transportation information is online at www.lahsa.org/or by calling the LA County Information Line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

Additional advice and information is available from Los Angeles County here.

The City News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

