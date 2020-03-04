la-county-leaders,-public-well-being-officers-to-make-‘major-announcements’-related-to-covid-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday prepared to make “key announcements” about novel coronavirus and attempts to battle its unfold adhering to the announcement of a second situation of the most likely deadly virus in the county.

The county Board of Supervisors and Department of Public Overall health ended up expected to make the announcements and “outline distinct steps” in regards to the virus, formally acknowledged as COVID-19, at 8: 30 a.m.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti would be between those in attendance.

County Supervisors and the Los Angeles Town Council are both of those envisioned to listen to reviews throughout their Wednesday meetings about the status of the health issues regionally.

The county’s second scenario of COVID-19 was verified on Tuesday by Kaiser Permanente who is overseeing the treatment of the affected person, at this time in self-isolation and being taken care of as an outpatient, a spokesperson explained. Additional particulars with regards to the situation ended up not available.

In Orange County, two men and women analyzed good for the novel coronavirus, nevertheless the diagnoses have been described as “presumptive beneficial,” pending ultimate affirmation from the Facilities for Disease Command and Prevention.

County overall health officer Dr. Nichole Brief said the county just lately improved its means to conduct COVID-19 tests and for that reason “we assume to see additional situations here in Orange County.”

City Information Assistance contributed to this report.