la-county-sheriff’s-deputies-allegedly-shared-pics-of-kobe-bryant-crash-web-page

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Section is investigating claims that deputies shared graphic shots of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 other individuals very last thirty day period.

It’s not but very clear who was involved, how commonly the photos ended up disseminated or if the deputies took the images at the crash website in Calabasas.

The LASD and other officers say they are working on a public statement on the make any difference.

Sheriff’s officials have not stated if any disciplinary motion will be taken.

A Los Angeles police officer was fired just after leaking the notorious picture of R&B singer Rihanna’s experience the night time she was overwhelmed by then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009. The photograph later ended up on the movie star gossip site TMZ.

The Nationwide Transportation Protection Board has not unveiled its ultimate report, but investigators imagine lousy weather ailments and pilot error are possible will cause of the crash.

A preliminary report from the company produced before this thirty day period said there was no proof of motor failure in the helicopter crash.

The team was traveling to a women basketball event at Bryant’s Mamba Sports activities Academy in Thousand Oaks. Gianna’s crew, which was coached by Bryant, was enjoying in the event.

A general public memorial for Kobe and Gianna was held Monday at Staples Centre, wherever tens of thousands of admirers packed into “The Property That Kobe Crafted” to hear from his widow Vanessa, NBA legend Michael Jordan, Lakers wonderful Shaquille O’Neal and others shut to Kobe.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth devoid of each and every other. He experienced to provide them household to have them together. Babe, you acquire care of our Gigi,” Vanessa explained.

Kobe and Gianna ended up buried Feb. seven in a non-public ceremony in Corona del Mar, according to demise certificates launched by Los Angeles County officials.

