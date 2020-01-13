LA County Sheriff’s Detective on leave was hit and killed by vehicle in Valley Village

Loading...

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES – A sheriff’s detective on leave who helped an elderly woman cross the street was hit and killed by a vehicle in Valley Village on Sunday morning, officials said.

The detective was identified as Amber Joy Leist, a 12-year veteran from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She was the mother of two 41-year-old sons, aged 17 and 20.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Leist was stopped in his car near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue at around 11 a.m. when she saw a woman tripping while trying to cross the street. Leist put his car in the parking lot and went to help the woman cross.

As she returned to her vehicle, she was struck by an eastbound car on Riverside after the light turned green, said Villanueva.

Leist was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

“Today, the LA county sheriff’s department is in mourning,” said Villanueva. “We are shocked and stunned by the sudden loss of a family member.”

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles formed a procession and a line of MPs greeted Leist as his coffin draped in flags was taken inside the morgue.

Leist had held various positions in the department during his 12 years, including as a North County correctional officer, assistant to Lancaster and school resource officer. She had spent the past five years at West Hollywood station where she had been promoted to detective.

The driver stopped at the scene and was cooperating with the investigators. The accident is still under investigation.

Today, @LASDHQ is in mourning. We are shocked / stunned by the sudden loss of a family member. Amber Leist, detective @WHDLASD and 12-year veteran of LASD, was fatally struck by a vehicle in @LACity while helping the others. She was an exceptional detective who leads by example. pic.twitter.com/PcNIlAfTz8

– Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) January 13, 2020

