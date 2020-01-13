LA County Sheriff’s Detective on leave was hit and killed by vehicle in Valley Village

Loading...

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A resting sheriff detective who was helping a spike across the street was hit and killed by a vehicle in Valley Village on Sunday morning, officials said.

At around 11:00 a.m., the woman saw a passing fall on the street in Riverside Dr. and Whitsett Avenue, helping the person to cross the street safely. As she returned to the street, she was struck by a vehicle heading east on Riverside, officials said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials confirm that the victim was a Sheriff’s detective on leave who worked at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s station. Station officials are scheduled to hold a press conference on Sunday evening.

The driver stopped at the scene and was cooperating with the investigators.

