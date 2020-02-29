la-county-sheriff’s-section-responds-to-promises-deputies-shared-pictures-of-kobe-bryant-crash-site

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office has produced a assertion in response to statements that deputies shared graphic pictures of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 other people final thirty day period.

Officials released a statement Friday afternoon declaring:

The Sheriff’s Department is conscious of recent media stories alleging deputies shared images from the January 26th, 2020 helicopter crash, which tragically claimed the lives of nine people. The details surrounding these allegations are at this time beneath investigation, as are the effectiveness of existing guidelines and processes. The Sheriff is deeply disturbed at the considered deputies could allegedly have interaction in this kind of an insensitive act. A complete investigation will be executed by the Office, with the range just one precedence of preserving the dignity and privateness of the victims and their households.

It is really not still apparent who was included, how widely the photos have been disseminated or if the deputies took the images at the crash website in Calabasas.

A Los Angeles law enforcement officer was fired soon after leaking the notorious photograph of R&B singer Rihanna’s deal with the evening she was beaten by then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009. The picture afterwards finished up on the celeb gossip web page TMZ.

The National Transportation Security Board has not introduced its ultimate report, but investigators imagine bad weather circumstances and pilot error are probable brings about of the crash.

A preliminary report from the agency launched before this month said there was no proof of engine failure in the helicopter crash.

The team was flying to a ladies basketball match at Bryant’s Mamba Athletics Academy in Thousand Oaks. Gianna’s workforce, which was coached by Bryant, was participating in in the match.

A community memorial for Kobe and Gianna was held Monday at Staples Centre, where by tens of thousands of lovers packed into “The Residence That Kobe Designed” to hear from his widow Vanessa, NBA legend Michael Jordan, Lakers terrific Shaquille O’Neal and others close to Kobe.

Kobe and Gianna have been buried Feb. seven in a non-public ceremony in Corona del Mar, in accordance to loss of life certificates unveiled by Los Angeles County officers.

