LA County Watchdog Gets New Power To Investigate Sheriff’s Department

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said he will continue to protect the records of assistant personnel, although a recently passed order will give subpoena power to county guard dogs for obtain confidential information.

“Confidential files of peace officers, candidate files. You want to encourage anyone to submit a request to the ministry, give it to the Inspector General who will give it to the Times,” said Villanueva.

The ordinance is described as “historic” by the county supervisor, Mark Ridley-Thomas, because it confers a power of subpoena to the Civilian Oversight Commission and the County Inspector General, two civilian entities.

“The use of subpoena would be a tool of last resort,” said COC executive director Brian Williams, promising that the commission would be wise in its requests.

The oversight commission was created to ensure transparency within the sheriff’s department.

Citizens question the legitimacy of certain arrests and believe that deputies who are members of “gangs” or “tattooed subgroups” are carrying out an illegal program.

“What did you have to do to get a tattoo? What does the tattoo represent? What should you do to continue to maintain this tattoo? That’s the ultimate question here,” says Williams.

The sheriff says county officials have a habit of disclosing sensitive information to the public.

Last year, the sheriff took the unprecedented step of opening a criminal investigation into Inspector General Max Huntsman, claiming that Huntsman had wrongly accessed the personal files of senior officers.

Huntsman says the county code allows his office to get these records.

The sheriff says that the board of supervisors is unhappy that he won the election and is interfering with his efforts to make the discipline system fairer for MPs.

“When it turns into an armed system that is just there for political attacks, then they lose their effectiveness.”

The sheriff is seeking a memorandum of understanding with the county that would give the public more access to ministry records. But the Control Commission says the new ordinance is expected to take effect in 30 days.

“There has to be a way forward. Our job is to increase the level of accountability and transparency and to serve as a bridge,” said Williams.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.