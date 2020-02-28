la-county’s-voting-system-this-yr-has-major-flaw,-congressman-states

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — How and wherever you cast your ballot in Los Angeles County is shifting this yr.

And while officials say the new electronic balloting is an advancement, one particular congressman is pointing out what he thinks is a main flaw in the process.

Rep. Ted Lieu, a Los Angeles Democrat who is trying to get re-election, says the ballot program may well make it tougher for voters to locate sure candidates.

Under the county’s system, he states, voters will in the beginning see only the names of 4 candidates in a individual race. They will have to hit an additional button to see the upcoming page of candidates for that race.

He fears a lot of voters is not going to realize there are extra candidates or will just not strike the button to see the complete field of candidates.

“As a consequence, thousands of voters could unknowingly conclusion up skipping candidates, together with me,” Lieu stated in a be aware to supporters.

But LA County Registrar Dean Logan isn’t going to see this getting an concern.

“We did a ton of exploration on this, a ton of consumer testing,” Logan explained. “I feel people today are accustomed to on a unit like this understanding that there’s additional and that you have to scroll by way of to see the decisions – both equally by penned supplies and the look at-in facilities at the vote facilities.”

An additional transform in 2020 is that less polling destinations will be open on Election Day, March 3. Long Beach has gone from 247 polling sites to 33, Santa Clarita from 92 to 18.

“We do anticipate some folks will go to those people conventional polling spots. We have mailed to every single one of those people polling destinations that operated in the final significant election, so November 2018, a poster. Ask them to put up that exterior. It really is a multi-lingual poster to get them information and facts in which they can come across out exactly where the vote centers are,” reported Logan.

Logan says if a polling place fills up on March three, you can go to a further close by to vote. The registrar’s office environment will also add personnel in hassle spots and lengthen hrs if desired.

“Each voter who reveals up to vote before eight p.m. on Election Working day will be served just before we near those locations,” stated Logan.

A attribute of the ballot marking gadget is once you might be completed voting, you print out your ballot to look at it.

When you are done checking, in its place of bringing the ballot to an election employee, you just put the ballot again into the equipment.

LA County suggests 21,000 voters have voted early so considerably and they’ve been given optimistic responses on the new ballot marking devices. There are 31,000 new machines created particularly for LA County.