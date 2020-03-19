La Crosse Distilling Co. to give new hand sanitizing products and solutions

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 12:01 PM CDT / Up to date: Mar 19, 2020 / 12:01 PM CDT

MEDIA Launch:

In reaction to the spread of Covid-19 in our nation, La Crosse Distilling Co. is pleased to supply a new hand sanitizing merchandise free of cost to any and all recipients. All of their home spirits are distilled from a qualified organic and natural ethanol base which permitted their manufacturing group to produce an 80% liquor antiseptic topical remedy. La Crosse Distilling Co. strategies to have their new solution accessible in their tasting home subsequent week. You should abide by their social media platforms for further facts inclusive of the launch day to the community alongside with guidelines.

Founder, Nick Weber, states “As COVID-19 carries on to impact approximately just about every facet of our own and expert lives, the overall health and effectively-remaining of our group is top of thoughts. Amid all the unfavorable, we saw an chance to make a good affect. This is our modest contribution to our group, and a slight nod to discovering the positive in each condition.”

