La Crosse/Eau Claire Dining establishments Open up for Shipping and Acquire Out

These are places to eat that are offering shipping or have outs though staying shut to dine-in, in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. This assistance was made available absolutely free of charge to all companies on this short-term directory. We want to see our community local community rally jointly to support these nearby organizations.
To have your restaurant extra remember to electronic mail information@fox2548.com or send us Fb concept
Remember to be aware, these are not in alphabetical get.
Howie’s on La Crosse
1128 La Crosse St
La Crosse, WI 54601
Delivery and have out accessible from 11 a.m. 8 p.m. Phone (608) 784-7400 to position an order. Take a look at their web-site to see the menu.
The Breakfast Club & Pub
214 Key Road
La Crosse, WI 54601
Open up for carry outs and deliveries from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. everyday. Phone 608-782-0050 or pay a visit to their internet site to area your buy. Entire Menu offered.
A & W Restaurant
3005 South Ave.
La Crosse, WI
Open up: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daily
Breakfast served Mon-Fri until finally 11 am, Weekends till Noon
Consider-out, Have-out or Curbside Pickup
Connect with: 608-788-5336
Reward Card Sale: Get a $25 for $20
Cabin Coffee Co.
401 Jay Street
La Crosse, WI
Open up Monday as a result of Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Saturday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Supply, Just take-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup
EatStreet & GrubHub
Contact: 608-519-3055
The Crow
100 3rd St. S
La Crosse, WI
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Shipping and delivery, Consider-out/Have-out
Supply is available in just the region involving La Crosse St., Losey Blvd., Mormon Coulee Rd./South Rd., and the Front St./Riverfront space.
https://www.thecrowlacrosse.com/
Iguana’s Mexican Avenue Café
1800 Point out St.
La Crosse, WI
Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Shipping and delivery, Consider-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup
Simply call: 608-519-3112
EatStreet, Bite Squad, Doorway Dash. Verify their web sites for specifics.
King Road Kitchen
141 South 7th Avenue
La Crosse, WI
Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Supply (5 miles from King Avenue Kitchen), Consider-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup
Simply call: 608-784-9660 to order
kingstreetkitchen.internet
Marges on Rose
833 Rose St.
La Crosse, WI
Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Delivery (La Crosse), Just take-out/Have-out
Get in touch with: 608-782-1923 to purchase
Major Al’s Pizza
115 3rd St. S
La Crosse, WI
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Delivery, Just take-out/Carry-out
Shipping is getting supplied within the parts amongst La Crosse St., Losey Blvd., Mormon Coulee Rd./South Rd., and the Front St./Riverfront space.
Contact: 608-782-7550 to purchase
www.bigalspizzalacrosse.com
Bodega Brew Pub
122 4th Street S
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Supply (EatStreet), Take-out/Have-out
Connect with: 608-782-0677
bodegabrewpublax.com
Total menu get-out Growler and offer carry-outs EatStreet delivery
The Freighthouse Cafe
107 Vine Avenue
Thursday-Sunday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Take-out/Have-out, Curbside Pickup
Contact: 608-784-6211
www.freighthouserestaurant.com/
Credit history Card facts will be securely taken more than the cellular phone to restrict the amount of deal with to experience time. Curbside pickup will be obtainable – just connect with us when you are right here and we will operate it out to your auto!
La Crosse Relatives Restaurant
2120 Rose St.
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Supply (Fewer than 15 miles), Consider-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup
Simply call: 608-519-1450
We’ll also consider your buy at your motor vehicle and bring it out when it is ready!
Rumors Bar and Grill
N9261 County C, Mindoro, WI
Dates/Moments
Burr Oak Curbside Orders and Shipping and delivery to encompassing spots: Mindoro, Melrose, Burr Oak, North Bend, Stevenstown
Connect with: 608-857-3436
$15 minimal | $5 supply price