La Crosse/Eau Claire Dining establishments Open up for Shipping and Acquire Out

These are places to eat that are offering shipping or have outs though staying shut to dine-in, in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. This assistance was made available absolutely free of charge to all companies on this short-term directory. We want to see our community local community rally jointly to support these nearby organizations.

To have your restaurant extra remember to electronic mail information@fox2548.com or send us Fb concept

Remember to be aware, these are not in alphabetical get.

Howie’s on La Crosse

1128 La Crosse St

La Crosse, WI 54601

Delivery and have out accessible from 11 a.m. 8 p.m. Phone (608) 784-7400 to position an order. Take a look at their web-site to see the menu.

The Breakfast Club & Pub

214 Key Road

La Crosse, WI 54601

Open up for carry outs and deliveries from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. everyday. Phone 608-782-0050 or pay a visit to their internet site to area your buy. Entire Menu offered.

A & W Restaurant

3005 South Ave.

La Crosse, WI

Open up: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daily

Breakfast served Mon-Fri until finally 11 am, Weekends till Noon

Consider-out, Have-out or Curbside Pickup

Connect with: 608-788-5336

Reward Card Sale: Get a $25 for $20

Cabin Coffee Co.

401 Jay Street

La Crosse, WI

Open up Monday as a result of Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Saturday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Supply, Just take-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup

EatStreet & GrubHub

Contact: 608-519-3055

The Crow

100 3rd St. S

La Crosse, WI

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shipping and delivery, Consider-out/Have-out

Supply is available in just the region involving La Crosse St., Losey Blvd., Mormon Coulee Rd./South Rd., and the Front St./Riverfront space.

https://www.thecrowlacrosse.com/

Iguana’s Mexican Avenue Café

1800 Point out St.

La Crosse, WI

Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shipping and delivery, Consider-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup

Simply call: 608-519-3112

EatStreet, Bite Squad, Doorway Dash. Verify their web sites for specifics.

King Road Kitchen

141 South 7th Avenue

La Crosse, WI

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Supply (5 miles from King Avenue Kitchen), Consider-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup

Simply call: 608-784-9660 to order

kingstreetkitchen.internet

Marges on Rose

833 Rose St.

La Crosse, WI

Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delivery (La Crosse), Just take-out/Have-out

Get in touch with: 608-782-1923 to purchase

Major Al’s Pizza

115 3rd St. S

La Crosse, WI

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Delivery, Just take-out/Carry-out

Shipping is getting supplied within the parts amongst La Crosse St., Losey Blvd., Mormon Coulee Rd./South Rd., and the Front St./Riverfront space.

Contact: 608-782-7550 to purchase

www.bigalspizzalacrosse.com

Bodega Brew Pub

122 4th Street S

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Supply (EatStreet), Take-out/Have-out

Connect with: 608-782-0677

bodegabrewpublax.com

Total menu get-out Growler and offer carry-outs EatStreet delivery

The Freighthouse Cafe

107 Vine Avenue

Thursday-Sunday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Take-out/Have-out, Curbside Pickup

Contact: 608-784-6211

www.freighthouserestaurant.com/

Credit history Card facts will be securely taken more than the cellular phone to restrict the amount of deal with to experience time. Curbside pickup will be obtainable – just connect with us when you are right here and we will operate it out to your auto!

La Crosse Relatives Restaurant

2120 Rose St.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Supply (Fewer than 15 miles), Consider-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup

Simply call: 608-519-1450

We’ll also consider your buy at your motor vehicle and bring it out when it is ready!

Rumors Bar and Grill

N9261 County C, Mindoro, WI

Dates/Moments

Burr Oak Curbside Orders and Shipping and delivery to encompassing spots: Mindoro, Melrose, Burr Oak, North Bend, Stevenstown

Connect with: 608-857-3436

$15 minimal | $5 supply price

