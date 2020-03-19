La Crosse/ Eau Claire location restaurants giving shipping and delivery/carry out

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 03:35 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 03:44 PM CDT

These are dining establishments that are presenting supply or carry outs when remaining closed in wake of the COVID-19 disaster.

Howie’s on La Crosse

1128 La Crosse St

La Crosse, WI 54601

Supply and carry out available from 11 a.m. 8 p.m. Simply call (608) 784-7400 to location an buy. Check out their internet site to check out the menu.

The Breakfast Club & Pub

214 Major Street

La Crosse, WI 54601

Open for have outs and deliveries from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. everyday. Simply call 608-782-0050 or take a look at their internet site to area your buy. Full Menu obtainable.

A & W Cafe

3005 South Ave.

La Crosse, WI

Open: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Day-to-day

Breakfast served Mon-Fri till 11 am, Weekends right until Noon

Choose-out, Have-out or Curbside Pickup

Phone: 608-788-5336

Present Card Sale: Get a $25 for $20

Ardie’s Flipside

400 Lang Travel

La Crosse, WI

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Day-to-day

Just take-out, Carry-out or Curbside Pickup

Contact: 608-784-2242

https://flipsidepub.com/

BA Burrito

40 Copeland Ave

La Crosse, WI

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Supply ( EatStreet and Grubhub), Get-out/Have-out

Contact: 608-785-2227

https://baburritoco.com/

Buzzard Billy’s

222 Pearl Street

La Crosse, WI

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daily

Delivery (La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, West Salem, and Holmen), Acquire-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup

Connect with: 608-796-2277

https://www.buzzardbillys.com/la-crosse/

Cabin Espresso Co.

401 Jay Street

La Crosse, WI

Open up Monday by Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Saturday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shipping, Consider-out/Have-out, Curbside Pickup

EatStreet & GrubHub

Contact: 608-519-3055

The Crow

100 3rd St. S

La Crosse, WI

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shipping and delivery, Get-out/Carry-out

Shipping and delivery is offered within the spot involving La Crosse St., Losey Blvd., Mormon Coulee Rd./South Rd., and the Entrance St./Riverfront location.

https://www.thecrowlacrosse.com/

Hungry Peddler

3429 Mormon Coulee Road

La Crosse, WI

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Take-out/Have-out

Contact: 608-788-1895

www.hungrypeddlerlacrosse.com

Iguana’s Mexican Avenue Café

1800 Condition St.

La Crosse, WI

Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Delivery, Just take-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup

Connect with: 608-519-3112

EatStreet, Bite Squad, Doorway Sprint. Check out their internet sites for details.

La Crosse Distilling Co.

129 Vine Road

La Crosse, WI

Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Shut Tuesdays

Get-out/Have-out, Curbside Pickup

Get in touch with: 608-881-8800 to buy

https://lacrossedistilling.co/

King Avenue Kitchen

141 South 7th Avenue

La Crosse, WI

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shipping (5 miles from King Road Kitchen area), Just take-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup

Contact: 608-784-9660 to purchase

kingstreetkitchen.internet

Marges on Rose

833 Rose St.

La Crosse, WI

Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shipping and delivery (La Crosse), Get-out/Have-out

Call: 608-782-1923 to buy

Significant Al’s Pizza

115 3rd St. S

La Crosse, WI

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shipping and delivery, Choose-out/Carry-out

Supply is getting made available within the parts amongst La Crosse St., Losey Blvd., Mormon Coulee Rd./South Rd., and the Entrance St./Riverfront spot.

Connect with: 608-782-7550 to order

www.bigalspizzalacrosse.com