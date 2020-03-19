La Crosse/ Eau Claire location restaurants giving shipping and delivery/carry out

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 03:35 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 03:44 PM CDT
These are dining establishments that are presenting supply or carry outs when remaining closed in wake of the COVID-19 disaster.
Howie’s on La Crosse
1128 La Crosse St
La Crosse, WI 54601
Supply and carry out available from 11 a.m. 8 p.m. Simply call (608) 784-7400 to location an buy. Check out their internet site to check out the menu.
The Breakfast Club & Pub
214 Major Street
La Crosse, WI 54601
Open for have outs and deliveries from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. everyday. Simply call 608-782-0050 or take a look at their internet site to area your buy. Full Menu obtainable.
A & W Cafe
3005 South Ave.
La Crosse, WI
Open: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Day-to-day
Breakfast served Mon-Fri till 11 am, Weekends right until Noon
Choose-out, Have-out or Curbside Pickup
Phone: 608-788-5336
Present Card Sale: Get a $25 for $20
Ardie’s Flipside
400 Lang Travel
La Crosse, WI
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Day-to-day
Just take-out, Carry-out or Curbside Pickup
Contact: 608-784-2242
https://flipsidepub.com/
BA Burrito
40 Copeland Ave
La Crosse, WI
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Supply ( EatStreet and Grubhub), Get-out/Have-out
Contact: 608-785-2227
https://baburritoco.com/
Buzzard Billy’s
222 Pearl Street
La Crosse, WI
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daily
Delivery (La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, West Salem, and Holmen), Acquire-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup
Connect with: 608-796-2277
https://www.buzzardbillys.com/la-crosse/
Cabin Espresso Co.
401 Jay Street
La Crosse, WI
Open up Monday by Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Saturday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shipping, Consider-out/Have-out, Curbside Pickup
EatStreet & GrubHub
Contact: 608-519-3055
The Crow
100 3rd St. S
La Crosse, WI
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Shipping and delivery, Get-out/Carry-out
Shipping and delivery is offered within the spot involving La Crosse St., Losey Blvd., Mormon Coulee Rd./South Rd., and the Entrance St./Riverfront location.
https://www.thecrowlacrosse.com/
Hungry Peddler
3429 Mormon Coulee Road
La Crosse, WI
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Take-out/Have-out
Contact: 608-788-1895
www.hungrypeddlerlacrosse.com
Iguana’s Mexican Avenue Café
1800 Condition St.
La Crosse, WI
Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Delivery, Just take-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup
Connect with: 608-519-3112
EatStreet, Bite Squad, Doorway Sprint. Check out their internet sites for details.
La Crosse Distilling Co.
129 Vine Road
La Crosse, WI
Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Shut Tuesdays
Get-out/Have-out, Curbside Pickup
Get in touch with: 608-881-8800 to buy
https://lacrossedistilling.co/
King Avenue Kitchen
141 South 7th Avenue
La Crosse, WI
Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shipping (5 miles from King Road Kitchen area), Just take-out/Carry-out, Curbside Pickup
Contact: 608-784-9660 to purchase
kingstreetkitchen.internet
Marges on Rose
833 Rose St.
La Crosse, WI
Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shipping and delivery (La Crosse), Get-out/Have-out
Call: 608-782-1923 to buy
Significant Al’s Pizza
115 3rd St. S
La Crosse, WI
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Shipping and delivery, Choose-out/Carry-out
Supply is getting made available within the parts amongst La Crosse St., Losey Blvd., Mormon Coulee Rd./South Rd., and the Entrance St./Riverfront spot.
Connect with: 608-782-7550 to order
www.bigalspizzalacrosse.com