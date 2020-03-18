La Crosse Faculty District to give healthy foods for children in the course of faculty closure

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 / 04:02 PM CDT / Up-to-date: Mar 18, 2020 / 04:02 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. – Schools are closed but the College District of La Crosse is giving absolutely free, nutritious meals for children each day at internet sites close to La Crosse. Starting up tomorrow, March 19, a choose-dwelling breakfast and lunch will be furnished in pre-packaged paper baggage at each and every website, as soon as for each day. Internet sites and times are listed below.

that our university buildings are shut, foods will be distributed at these web pages

to small children from a GO Riteway school bus stationed at every single area. We

strongly stimulate practising social distancing when choosing up and extensive

hand-washing with cleaning soap and h2o prior to eating the consider-property foods.

All

youngsters 18 or youthful in the residence could acquire one breakfast food and

just one lunch food day-to-day, Monday – Friday

identification is necessary

bring reusable luggage

The

district will also have push-up spots out there at the two Spence Elementary

and Logan Large Faculties from 11:00am-12:00pm.

The

district has also set up a phone hotline for people people who are not able

to make it to or skipped a cease time. If you get in touch with 608.789.5880, we have a

limited quantity of drivers who will be capable to make a shipping and delivery quit. The hotline

will be staffed from 8am-1pm.

If

you want additional assistance with meals for your relatives, below is a whole list of meals pantries and other group

resources in our area.

Neighborhood food stuff web site location

schedule:

Route 1

Rivercrest

trailer court docket 11:00am-11:30am

Mormon

Coulee trailer courtroom 11:45am-12:15pm

Route 2

Pineview

trailer courtroom entrance 11:00am-11:30am

Brookview

cellular home park entrance 11:45am-12:00pm

Golden

valley trailer courtroom entrance 12:00pm-12:15pm

Hintgen

Elementary Faculty 12:30pm-1:00pm

Route 3

Bluffview

Commons trailer court docket entrance 11:00am-11:30am

Pammel

Creek estates entrance 11:45am-12:15pm

Previous

Kmart parking great deal on State Street 12:30pm-1:00pm

Route 4

Shelby

Ball Discipline parking large amount 11:00am-11:30am

Central

High Faculty east entrance 11:45am-12:15pm

State

Road Elementary School 12:30pm-1:00pm

Route 5

Gladys

and Huber BGC 11:00am-11:30am

Goodwill

at back again of whole lot 11:45am-12:15pm

Route 6

Eco-friendly

Island Ice Arena 11:00am-11:30am

Hamilton

Elementary University 11:45am-12:15pm

La

Crosse Community Library Most important Branch 12:30pm-1:00pm

Route 7

Longfellow

Middle College in front 11:00am-11:30am

Hogan

Administrative Middle 11:45am-12:15pm

Lincoln

Middle Faculty 12:30pm-1:00pm

Route 8

Kwik

Trip on French Island 11:00am-11:30am

Summit

Environmental College 11:45am-12:15pm

French

Island Community Library 12:30pm-1:00pm

Route 9

North

Woods Worldwide University11:00am-11:30am

Emerson

Elementary College 11:45am-12:00pm

Route 10

Northside

Elementary/Coulee Montessori in the bus lane 11:00am-11:30am

SSE

New music 11:45am-12:15pm

Schuh

Residences 12:30pm-1:00pm