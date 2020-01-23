La Crosse man accused of stealing more than $ 2,000 from employer

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 / 10:37 AM CST / Updated: January 23, 2020 / 10:37 AM CST

A La Crosse man was accused of theft after being accused of stealing more than $ 2,000 from his job.

According to court records from La Crosse County, 45-year-old Terry Odegaard has been charged with theft of a business facility (> $ 2,500- $ 5,000) and bail.

The lawsuit says an employee of Keenan’s Cherryland informed the Holmen Police Department that an employee she identified as Odegaard stole $ 2,870.97 from the company between November 2019 and January 13, 2020.

The clerk informed the officials that she had seen canceled work orders for which he was responsible, and believed that he would keep the money customers paid for the orders.

Odegaard informed the Holmen police that all the cash had been put in the cash register, but another employee and he could not get on, but both had access to the same cash register. The officials found that he was unable to answer many of the questions that were asked.

La Crosse Circuit Court records indicate that a $ 500 signature bond has been issued. Odegaard is expected to appear in court on February 5.