La Crosse Police Department is looking for other officers

There is still time to apply for an officer in La Crosse.

The La Crosse police intend to hire seven to nine new officers in 2020.

The first application process ends on Wednesday, February 5th.

The department is authorized for 99 officials, but says the number could increase soon.

Officers say a good candidate is someone who wants to serve the community and be part of a team.

This year, the department switched to an open application process.

“If anyone is interested in this application process but does not reconcile it, we will go through another process in three months and take applications all year round,” said Captain Jason Melby of the La Crosse Police Department.

All applicants need either a two-year degree or 60 college credits.

Previous knowledge is not required.

There is a cross transfer program for experienced applicants.

