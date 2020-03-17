La Dept of Youngsters and Family members Products and services briefly closes to site visitors

La Dept. of Kids and Relatives Solutions

BATON ROUGE – As critical governing administration agencies close to the country improve their every day routines in hopes of curtailing the distribute of novel coronavirus, crucial businesses in Louisiana are following fit.

The Louisiana Section of Kids and Family members Expert services (DCFS) has resolved to deliver customer provider only by phone, e mail and online, commencing Tuesday, March 17, right up until even more notice.

To limit possible exposure, DCFS will reschedule or conduct by cellular phone any experience-to-confront appointments with purchasers scheduled in the instant long term.

Louisiana people may well go on to accessibility companies and plan information and facts as a result of the normal channels:

To report youngster abuse, simply call Louisiana’s little one abuse hotline at 1-855-4LA-Young ones (1-855-452-5437), or for mandatory reporters, visitdcfs.la.gov/mandatedreporters.

To entry SNAP, FITAP, KCSP or Boy or girl Aid, apply online via the CAFÉ Self-Support Portal (dcfs.la.gov/cafe) or get info about the products and services online at www.dcfs.la.gov/website page/family members-support or by contacting the LAHelpU Consumer Assistance Centre at 1-888-LA-Help-U (1-888-524-3578).

Individuals exclusively hunting for a SNAP application can textual content GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898211, email LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or call 1-888-LA-Support-U (1-888-524-3578).

DCFS will proceed to check the developments and basic safety recommendations related to COVID-19 and supply updates.