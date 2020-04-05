La Liga and players struggling to cope with the pandemic of the virus.

The Spanish Football League is working with players who have been asked about the amount of wage cuts needed by players to reduce the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The La Liga and the Players’ Association are in talks to find ways to reduce losses that could reach close to € 1 billion if the season does not resume due to the outbreak.

The players have said they are willing to reduce their salaries, but do not want as much as the league or clubs.

“After analyzing the current situation in the division and the long distance in conversation with the Players’ Association, it is necessary to take measures in light of the serious economic crisis caused by Quaid 19 in the Spanish football industry,” the league said. In a statement.

The law also added that government subfamilies “are an exceptional mechanism to prevent and reduce the negative impact of Kuwait 19 on the sector, and therefore guarantee its subsequent recovery.”

According to media reports, the league expects to lose € 303 million if it resumes playing at empty stadiums if it loses € 957 million.

If the league continues with the fans, a deficit of 156 million euros is predicted.

The players said that if they did not fly again, the total reduction in the salary requested by the league would be 451 million euros. Depending on the club, the amount of salary cuts reportedly varies, as well as whether they play in the Champions League or Europa League.

The captain of the team met with the Players’ Association late Friday to discuss his post-league options early in the day and called on all clubs to put footballers in government seats while the game continues. Reduce labor costs. After the crisis, these clubs help the clubs and guarantee the players their jobs.

The league said it was responsible for maintaining the industry, which accounts for 1.37 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and employs about 185,000 people.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were among the clubs that resorted to the resort in recent days. Both agreed with the players to reduce their salaries by 70 percent and ensure that other employees’ wages were not ineffective.

The government is expected to extend the necessary measures to prevent the arrest of Spain until April 26, most likely the Spanish league will be suspended until then. The league has said it will recommend “at least 15 days of training” before the games resume, although it has recently been suggested that the training period may begin with restrictions before the lock is removed.

