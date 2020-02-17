[la-liga-make-it-possible-for-barca-to-make-crisis-striker-signing]

Celta Vigo’s midfielder Sofiane Boufal checks on Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele all through their La Liga match at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo May 4, 2019. — AFP pic

MADRID, Feb 17 — Spain’s footballing authorities have given Barcelona the inexperienced light to make an crisis signing immediately after confirming forward Ousmane Dembele will pass up at least the following six months with a hamstring situation.

The France intercontinental, who joins fellow striker Luis Suarez on the sidelines, underwent surgery in Finland final 7 days.

Barca, who permitted youngster Carles Perez to go away for AS Roma in January on personal loan despite Suarez remaining ruled out for 4 months, now have a 15-day period in which they can sign a substitution — even with the European transfer window currently being shut.

Spanish soccer polices make it possible for sides to make emergency signings if they can prove they will be remaining quick if player is ruled out for five months or for a longer time. La Liga’s Health-related Committee right now confirmed this was the scenario for Barca.

The rules also stipulate that any new signing have to both be presently registered at a club in Spain or a free of charge agent, however they will not be permitted to perform in the Champions League. — Reuters