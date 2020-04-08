LA Mayor Announces Facial Masks to Be Needed in Public Starting Friday

During a daily briefing on the corona virus, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that starting at 12:01 on Friday, all non-medical important workers and customers visiting important businesses would be required to wear face masks with cloths on their noses and mouths.

Garcetti called the new step “workers protection orders to give non-medical essential workers more tools to stay safe and keep us all healthy.”

The new measure states that employers are required to provide face cloths for employees or to replace employees for their costs. This new step applies to workers in grocery stores, drug stores, restaurants, hotels, taxis and rideshare vehicles, construction sites and other important businesses.

“We want to wait until (face masks) are available,” Garcetti said. “We can now see people selling it in the corner, online. Our capacity, thanks to the extraordinary clothing industry here, has expanded.”

In addition to the new step, the business will also be asked to ensure that employees have access to clean toilets and sanitation along with appropriate cleaning products such as soap and cleaners. Employers must allow their workers to wash their hands every 30 minutes.

The chemical properties of soap and alcohol (the main ingredients of hand sanitizers) destroy the virus by destroying the outer layer of lipids that help virus particles stick to human skin. The optimal time to allow soap to destroy virus particles is 20 seconds.

Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, spoke to the guest during the “LA Collab” Non-Profit Launch at The Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Leon Bennett / Getty

Businesses will also be asked to implement social measures of six feet for all customers, visitors and workers. In addition to these steps, Garcetti encourages all important retail businesses to add a plexiglass barrier between cashiers and customers.

Garcetti acknowledged, “We know that there isn’t enough plexiglass to rotate, but we hope to work to get as much out of it as possible.”

“Every Angelino will share this responsibility with their employers to safeguard the safety of workers and everyone,” Garcetti added. Towards this end, he said, the city is encouraging customers to wear face masks when they enter important businesses too.

“If you don’t cover your face,” he said, “important business can refuse your service.”

Newsweek has contacted Garcetti’s office to ask what penalties employers can face if they violate these new steps. The mayor’s office has not responded at the time of publication.

However, handling unnecessary business offices that have refused to obey Garcetti’s executive orders calling for the closure of all unnecessary businesses can hold the lead. Non-compliant businesses face allegations of minor violations and possible other quotes to endanger public safety.