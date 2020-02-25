la-metropolis-council-to-vote-on-regulating-tour-bus-operations-on-specific-streets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A last vote is expected Tuesday night from the Los Angeles Town Council on prohibiting tour buses from driving down particular streets considered unsafe by the city’s Department of Transportation.

The vote could improve the tour bus industry in the town, known for the double-decker buses that flock to well-liked vacationer destinations.

The ordinance would limit in which tour buses can travel in Hollywood and bordering locations as the metropolis council and DOT officials say the buses are unsafe and block traffic, creating backups in currently heavily congested places with narrow streets.

The laws, dubbed the “Unsafe Route Constraints” ordinance, would make it possible for towns to regulate tour bus functions.

Regulatory initiatives originally commenced in 2017, all through previous Gov. Jerry Brown’s fourth phrase, when the city council created a regulation that authorized nearby governments to restrict vehicles to particular roadways.

L.A. City Councilmember David Ryu – who signifies the 4th District, which contains Hollywood – is spearheading the energy.

The L.A. space, such as Hollywood, sees about 100 tour buses on the roads everyday.