LA pet store closes months after video of employee throwing dog

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A pet store in the Fairfax district is closing for months after being scrutinized by a viral video showing an employee throwing a dog on the ground.

Bark n ‘Bitches, which opened in 2006, has announced it will close by the end of the month due to pressure from the City of Los Angeles’ animal services department.

The store was honored to the public in November 2019 after a video showed an employee picking up an exuberant dog by the neck and tossing it on the ground. The dog was then seen curled up under a table while others in the store were trying to comfort the animal.

After the video was released, the store owner immediately condemned the employee’s actions: “There was an inexcusable incident in the store tonight. We will not tolerate this or anything that would harm our rescues. appropriate measures are taken. This is NOT what we stand for. “

City Animal Services has launched an investigation into the incident.

The store owner says the city seized 17 dogs and puppies on January 17 and keeps them “stuck in their overcrowded cement jungle, alone and scared”.

“It is with great sadness, and certainly not by choice, that this magical and loving boutique was forced to close due to pressure from LAAS (Los Angeles Animal Service) on me,” wrote the owner. on Instagram.

City Animal Services declined to comment to Eyewitness News, other than saying “the dogs are safe under our care”.

Besides selling pet products, the retail store is involved in dog rescue and adoption efforts. “We have been responsible for saving the lives of more than 7,000 homeless dogs,” said the owner.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.