LA Pride is over because of the fear that so many people are chasing

The coronavirus epidemic has called for another LGBT + event: LA Pride.

The Great Los Angeles Pride in West Hollywood, California, was due to take place three months from June 12-14.

The festival often attracts about 200,000 people, and in 2020 it was designed to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

Now banned after fewer than 150 people were diagnosed with a coronavirus infection in California, the number of undocumented is thought to be extremely high.

A March 12 message from the parade’s Twitter account states: “Due to concerns of COVID-19, (event coordinator Christopher Street West) will suspend all events related to the 50ni LA Pride Day scheduled for June 2020.

“Designers will evaluate the situation. Details will be further elaborated after they appear. ”

– LA Pride (@lapride) March 12, 2020

Although June seems a long way off, the virus is now becoming more widespread until experts believe that disrupting Pride celebrations around the world is “inevitable”.

Designers are encouraged to start putting in place emergency plans, if they haven’t already done so.

Within hours of the LA Pride program, a spokeswoman for the City of West Hollywood issued a statement showing several coronavirus vaccines that will remain until June 30.

It also said that all unnecessary events and services – including city-sponsored events, city-sponsored events, city-sponsored events and any events or scenes that require a permit – will be suspended or canceled.

Several other high profile events have been canceled due to the virus, including the last days of Madame X’s trip X. The performances of Queen, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, Mariah Carey, Maluma, Green Day and BTS also affected them.

RuPaul’s DragCon, Coachella, Southwest, Tribeca Film Festival, CinemaCon, Ultra Music Festival Abu Dhabi and Miami, and Tom Tomland Winter are all recorded until the following day.