LA Prosecutors File New Demand Towards Harvey Weinstein

Following a significant-profile demo in New York, Harvey Weinstein was convicted on the expenses of criminal sexual act and rape, and sentenced to 23 several years in jail. Because entering the jail system, he’s also been identified with COVID-19. And now, Weinstein is less than scrutiny from yet another jurisdiction — one particular which could direct to even more time guiding bars for the disgraced film producer.

At The Guardian, Sam Levin reports that prosecutors in Los Angeles have filed a new cost versus Weinstein. The district attorney’s office environment experienced now charged him at the time, before in the 12 months, dependent on an incident that took area in 2013.

Levin reported on that as effectively, noting that “[t]he felony costs contain forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of power and sexual battery by restraint.”

The new cost submitted from Weinstein focuses on a individual incident, which took put a few many years previously in Beverly Hills. He has been billed with sexual battery by restraint:

Weinstein “did willfully and unlawfully contact an intimate section of [the victim], though claimed individual was unlawfully restrained by … Weinstein and an accomplice”, a complaint alleged. The lady was held from her will “for the goal of sexual arousal, sexual gratification, and sexual abuse”.

If convicted, Weinstein could facial area up to 28 decades in prison. How this would line up with his sentence in New York stays unsure.

