La Roux, DMA’s & more

In this fast-paced music landscape where it’s so easy to put a playlist on shuffle, there’s nothing better than putting on a record, kicking back and enjoying everything it has to offer (or at least until you get up again) Spin it around).

Every week here at NME we put together the best vinyl releases that can be bought or pre-ordered through Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

La Roux – “supervision”

NME say:

Last year we argued about why it was the perfect time for La Roux to get back into the pop world. Better late than never, Elly Jackson’s third album will be released in 2020, following her breathtaking, disco-inspired comeback with Trouble In Paradise 2014. She teased the LP with the electro funk lead single “International Woman of Leisure”, which the artist herself described as “hymn to take no more shit” and “a playful reaction to the debonair lifestyle of male privileges”.

Norman Records says:

Given that it was someone who destroyed the single charts in 2009, it is surprising that “Supervision” is Elly Jackson’s first La Roux album in almost six years and only her third. Nonetheless, it is full of types of flourishes that have always highlighted their music, with eight deep cuts of melodic electro-pop brilliance.

Alexandra Savior – “The Archer”

NME say:

Inspired by Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys alike, we called Alexandra Savior’s new album “The Archer” when it was released in January “lively cool and cinematic melancholy” and added: “The auteuristic vision of the aspiring American indie star is cinematically inspired in this B- artistic triumph. ”The record is now available on vinyl.

Norman Records says:

Almost three years after her well-recorded debut album “Belladonna of Sadness”, Alexandra Savior’s second attempt “The Archer” was followed by her leading role “Crying All The Time”. Prepare yourself for another serving of her educated and emotionally sharp songwriting style.

DMAs – “The Glow”

NME say:

Earlier compared to Oasis (even with the honor of being called “Biblical” by a Liam Gallagher), the Australian trio DMA has replaced its sound from Britpop on its new record, replacing 90s rave music and 80s music electro instead. Pop. The sparkling lead single “Life Is A Game Of Changing” is designed to give you a good idea of ​​what to expect.

Norman Records says:

In collaboration with the well-known producer Stuart Price, who delivered exceptional albums for Madonna, New Order and The Killers, the Australian DMA rock trios want to conquer the mainstream with their third studio appearance “The Glow”.

Shopping – “All or Nothing”

NME say:

In our review of the last London Punks Shopping album, we praised the group as a “twist on the DIY punk of Le Tigre and Gang Of Four in the 21st century” and added: “Shoppings sound is minimal and almost every song starts with one Spaghetti western guitar riff before there is an even beat and vocals ”. Their new record contains a more direct, pop-centered focus, with the band saying, “A lot has happened in our private lives since our last recording and we knew that this album would reflect that exciting and scary feeling that comes with change. Heartache and Personal Development ”.

Norman Records says:

Rachel Aggs had a good year 2019 and released brilliant albums with Trash Kit and Sacred Paws. She is now returning to Shopping to release her fourth album “All or Nothing”. Now that the band is split between LA and Glasgow, it meant they had to find time to get together. The album is the result of two weeks of intensive writing and recording. Expect their usual bold post-punk sound, but this time with additional pop sensitivity.

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – “Texas Sun”

NME say:

Although the bourbon-colored soulster Leon Bridges arrives at the end of winter, Khruangbin, with his collaboration with the psycho troupe (and his fellow countrymen from Texas), is a relaxed, gloomy listening experience that takes you into the pink summer days. It is now available on black 12-inch vinyl.

Norman Records says:

“Texas Sun” is the fascinating collaboration between soul / R&B singer Leon Bridges and the wayward psychedelic guy Khruangbin. Both artists are from Texas, but represent different ends of the state’s musical heritage. Here they bring them together on an EP that has every chance of being an absolute blast.

Ghostpoet – “I’m getting tired but don’t dare to fall asleep”

NME say:

The two-time Mercury nom Ghostpoet continues its post-punk twist with the new album “I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep” (I get tired but don’t dare to fall asleep). He says of the threatening, captivating single “Concrete Pony”: “It’s a snapshot of where we are as a society that I feel we seem to have everything and nothing. Infinite possibilities and possibilities in abundance, but we seem to be carved in stone, frozen and not noticing the storm clouds in the distance … “

Norman Records says:

At exactly the point where we need a dark yet spirited soundtrack for the dark times ahead, Obaro Ejimiwe announces his fifth Ghostpoet album. “I get tired but don’t dare to fall asleep” was written, recorded and produced by Ejimiwe himself and contains guest voxes by Art School Girlfriend and Delilah Holiday.

Nada Surf – “Never never together”

NME say:

In the 30 years of her career, Nada Surf’s latest album “Never Not Together” continues to be the best brand for punchy, hymnic old rock. During the sessions for the LP, the NYC group moved to Rockfield Studios in Wales, which is also a farm. Frontman Matthew Caws said, “I would go to town every morning and listen to the sheep as I walk past them. However, I am not sure how much of the latter influence is reflected in the record itself.

Norman Records says:

“Never Not Together” is the ninth album by the New York indie rock band Nada Surf. The title, which had been together as a band for almost 30 years, seems to refer to the band, apart from the fact that head surfer Matthew Caws has worked with Juliana Hatfield under the name Minor Alps. If you’re looking for guitars and melodies, you’ve come to the right place.

Black Pumas – “Black Pumas” (Deluxe Edition)

NME say:

Austin duo Black Pumas was recently recognized as the best new artist at the Grammys. If you’ve ever lost to Billie Eilish (you can’t really blame them), this is the perfect time to check out their self-titled 2019 album, which is full of rich and soulful funk.

Norman Records says:

Black Pumas are a funk / soul duo, consisting of Adrian Quesada by Brownout and Grupo Fantasma and the previously unknown but undoubtedly talented Eric Burton. The band impressed many who saw them at the SXSW Festival in 2019.

Soft walls – “Not as bad as it seems”

NME say:

It’s been six years since Soft Walls’ last album “No Time”, which we described as “panicky, motorized post-punk”. They spent that time refining their craft, recording on an 8 track, and compressing their songs to the core.

Norman Records says:

“Not as bad as it seems” is Soft Walls’ third album. It was recorded on a reliable 8-track recorder. The guitar-based drum machine backed songs run through rock, punk, raga and lo-fi ballads. Thematically, it mixes self-critical texts with self-help positivity.

The beautiful eggs – “This decision”

NME say:

The latest single from Lancashire art rocker The Lovely Eggs comes from the new album “I am Moron”, the successor to “This Is Eggland” from 2017, and was described as a “real attack on greed and senseless consumption and violent” Defending a no-frills lifestyle ”that captures“ the spirit of Brexit Britain ”.

Norman Records says:

“This Decision” is the first single from “I Am Moron”, the typical new album by the Lancaster duo “The Lovely Eggs”. Again, they’re using the talents of famous Flaming Lips / Mercury Rev producer Dave Fridmann to help them get the right sound. The song attacks greed and capitalism, two things that run counter to the band’s ethos.