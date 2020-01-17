LA Sheriff’s deputy Angel Reinosa was arrested for allegedly lying because he was shot by a sniper

January 17 (UPI) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former deputy accused of having invented a story he shot from a sniper last year.

Officials arrested Angel Reinosa on Thursday for three reasons, including filing a false police report, a misdemeanor, and two cases of insurance fraud related to employee compensation, a crime.

The sheriff’s internal criminal investigation office arrested Reinosa during a traffic incident in Sylmar. He was released from Los Angeles County prison on Friday.

The sheriff’s office fired Reinosa in August after officials found the 21-year-old trainee lied when he reported that he was shot by a sniper when he went to his vehicle at the Sheriff station in Lancaster. His report prompted a manhunt for a shooter.

“He also told investigators that he cut the holes in his uniform. There were no snipers, no shots fired, and no gunshot wound on his shoulder,” said Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Law enforcement officers told KNBC-TV in Los Angeles that Reinosa had received a poor job rating in the hours before he made the false report and only worked in the sheriff’s area.

“Two crimes and one wrongdoing are a sad end to a promising career,” said Villanueva on Thursday. “We have an ethical standard for every employee that I will always adhere to to gain public trust.”