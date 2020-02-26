la-town-council-approves-regulating-tour-bus-functions-on-sure-streets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles City Council authorized to restrict tour buses from driving down certain streets considered unsafe by the city’s Office of Transportation Tuesday night time.

The vote could improve the tour bus marketplace in the city, known for the double-decker buses that flock to common vacationer places.

The ordinance would prohibit exactly where tour buses can travel in Hollywood and surrounding places as the town council and DOT officers say the buses are unsafe and block traffic, producing backups in already intensely congested spots with slender streets.

The legislation, dubbed the “Unsafe Route Constraints” ordinance, would allow cities to control tour bus operations.

Regulatory efforts initially started off in 2017, throughout former Gov. Jerry Brown’s fourth expression, when the city council created a legislation that permitted area governments to prohibit cars to certain roads.

L.A. City Councilmember David Ryu – who represents the 4th District, which features Hollywood – is spearheading the hard work.

The L.A. place, including Hollywood, sees about 100 tour buses on the roads everyday.