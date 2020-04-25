LA Voice Festival Online

LOS ANGELES — Popup Culture Fest Our L.A. Voices is all about connecting people in DTLA’s beautiful Grand Park, but this year’s situation is a bit different as the festival goes online due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Equal cooks, historians and teachers, Carla Basquez has for many years studied and shared the precious food culture of her native El Salvador. Basquez said the recipe tells not only the story of El Salvador, but also the story of many strong women who helped make her food so important to her in her life.

“I am an immigrant, I am an immigrant,” said Vasquez. “The story is very basic, from my identity to my values, so when I interact with the world of food, it’s the way I received much of my culture. Yes, LA was this place where I could step into the history of my people. ”

Basquez was scheduled to perform a cooking demonstration at the Our L.A. Voices Culture Fest, which is usually held in Grand Park. But then COVID-19 happened.

“We said the epidemic was a hit and we would eventually pivot and run it online,” said Vasquez. “People were very excited at the time.”

One of the hottest bands is Balún, who has roots in Puerto Rico via New York. Band members Angélica Negrón and Jose Olivares are disappointed that they can’t play at Grand Park, but are pleased that the festival has been able to pivot into online live streaming.

“I was really excited about the performance at Grand Park,” Negron said. “But it’s also incredibly grateful that Our L.A. Voices have now found a way to do that and respect their commitment to the artist.”

Olivares said that the connection to the audience was the key to Balún, so he needed to rethink the performance mode for the new situation.

“I have no feedback. Nobody has responded to you before and it’s like adapting to those reactions. I didn’t want to compromise live performance just because I was at home.” Told.

Claimed as a Spring Arts Festival, Our L.A. Voices focuses on cultural diversity that enriches LA and demonstrates Grand Park’s commitment to local artists.

“I love sharing, I love storytelling,” said Vasquez. “And I think we are all in the story together now.”

Almost all of the upcoming artists will attend the reinvented festival. The Grand Park itself remains empty, but the sense of community remains.

The festival will be held online on April 25th and 26th.

