LA Wildcats lose 37-17 to Houston Roughnecks at the start of the XFL season

Houston, TX. (KABC) – The Los Angeles Wildcats lost 37-17 in Saturday’s game against the Houston Roughnecks in the opening of the XFL season for both teams at TDECU Stadium.

The Wildcats had a rough start when P.J. Walker of Houston made a 50 yard deep touchdown pass to Cam Phillips, making the score 6-0. Walker then threw four touchdowns and 272 yards during the game.

Things started to improve when quarterback Charles Kanoff made an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Smallwood to give the Wildcats a 14-6 lead in the second quarter.

L.A’s lead didn’t last long and ended when the Roughnecks racked up 25 more points.

XFL calendar: Vince McMahon’s football league returns, 2020 season kicks off on Saturday.

In the L.A. home opener on Sunday, February 16, the Wildcats will face the Dallas Renegades at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

The XFL officially launched its 2020 season on Saturday with a confrontation between the D.C. Defenders and the Seattle Dragons. The final score in the match was 39-19.

This is the second time that Vince McMahon has launched a football league. The first version of the XFL lasted a season in 2001, a joint venture between WWE and NBC.

The eight-team league has established its schedule with most games on Saturday and Sunday.

ABC7 has a chance to win a VIP XFL L.A. Wildcats experience! Find out how you can win a VIP package to watch them play their first home game.

