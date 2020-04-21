LabCorp obtains FDA clearance for home Covid-19 tests

LabCorp (LH) – Get Report quotas rose after the life sciences giant said the home coronavirus test had obtained emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

Burlington, N.C.’s stock eventually rose 2.8% to $ 149.71 following the FDA’s decision to approve home tests as part of its emergency use authorization program.

The tests require users to take nasal swab samples as part of a home collection kit.

LabCorp said tests will be limited to healthcare professionals and first responders who developed covid-19 symptoms.

Anyone who wants to take the test at home will need to fill out a covid-19 questionnaire and obtain approval or recommendation from a health care provider, the company said.

The life sciences firm also said that in the coming weeks, it hoped to start making Pixel by LabCorp covid-19 home tests available to consumers as well.

The tests should also increase safety when it comes to collecting samples from healthcare professionals and other potentially Covid-19 sufferers.

The tests eliminate the need for a doctor to administer the test. Having a doctor who runs the test requires additional personal protective equipment, the company noted in a statement.

“Our home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important period,” said Adam Schechter, CEO of LabCorp.

LabCorp, which is expected to record first-quarter earnings on April 29, expects growth of 6.7% over the next five years, according to Zacks Investment Research.

In the past four quarters, the company has also produced positive earnings surprises, averaging 2.2%.

