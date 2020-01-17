Labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan ends campaign for US Senate – Boston Herald

Labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, facing a tough fight since Joseph Kennedy III jumped into the senate competition, became the last apparent additional damage of his candidacy and announced Friday that she will end her Democratic primary challenge to incumbent American Senator Edward Markey.

“Unfortunately, some of the obstacles are sometimes too big to overcome, and that is the situation that my application for the Senate is in,” she said in an email. “Honestly to voters, my family and the other candidates, I will end my campaign for the US Senate.”

Liss-Riordan did not specify the “obstacles” that caused her to leave the race.

Steve Pemberton, when he left the race in October, criticized a “rigged” political system that promotes “wealth, longevity, and legac,” in slams at both Markey and Kennedy, saying he encountered “an impenetrable wall of legacy and birthright – from incumbency and compounds. “

Pemberton, a 52-year-old New Bedford-raised businessman and former foster child, launched his challenge against Markey in July but saved the race three weeks after Kennedy announced in September that he would challenge Markey. Kennedy, seen as a beneficiary of his family name and connections, dominates the fundraising race.

Liss-Riordan launched its campaign in May and praised its successes against large companies and universities on behalf of employees.

“I went in this race knowing that the path to victory would be long and difficult,” said Liss-Riordan. “But I fought Uber, FedEx and Harvard University knowing that the road to victory would be long and difficult. I took the fight to this and other companies to protect employees and to fight injustice. I decided to go to the Senate for the same reason. “

She said she will continue to do so, and will continue to work to get Democratic American Senator Elizabeth Warren to be president.

“While this campaign is over, my passion for justice, for justice and for fair treatment continues to burn,” she said.

She stopped approving Markey or Kennedy.

“I enjoyed getting to know Senator Markey and Congressman Kennedy during this campaign. They are both inspiring people and I will be a proud part of both, “she said.

