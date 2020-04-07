Labor Party Should Not Enter Coalition Government

The Labor Party does not expect to join a new government coalition, said its new leader Alan Kelly.

Kelly said that although his party “speaks to anyone”, he does not think they will be able to form a coalition.

“We are going to talk to everyone who wants to talk to us, this is the right thing to do right now,” he told Morning Ireland on RTÉ radio.

“But I don’t think we will be able to go into a coalition.

“There are four major parties, three of which could form a government. It is up to them to do so. “

Kelly said he was disappointed that the Green Party “with its broad mandate” was “unwilling to shoulder the wheel”.

When asked if the Labor party would participate in a confidence and supply agreement with a new government, Kelly said that a document should be sent to all political parties this week and that his party would would review in detail and respond.

Kelly said he was eager to present the Labor Party vision. “To show that we are different from all the other parties.”

He said he believed a strong majority government was needed, “that’s what the four (other political parties) should do”.

Strong opposition was needed, which was extremely important. A majority government is going to have to make tough decisions and strong opposition was needed to challenge those decisions, he said.